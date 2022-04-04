How to report a power outage

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A strong storm has arrived in the Inland Northwest, bringing the chance of tree damage and power outages.

If you lose power, it is important to report it to your utility company.

Whatever you do, do not call 911 to report a power outage. First responders need phone lines open for those experiencing emergencies and in need of immediate help.

Here’s how to report an outage to the region’s different power companies.

Avista Utilities

Avista customers can report an outage online here. You can also call 800-227-9187.

The company also has an app for real-time updates and customers can also check the status of their outage on this map.

Inland Power

Inland Power customers can report an outage through their SmartHub account or by calling 877-668-8243.

Check the status of your outage here.

Vera Power and Water

Vera customers can report outages by calling 888-774-8272.

Kootenai Electric

Kootenai Electric customers can report power outages using the SmartHub app or by calling 877-744-1055.

Check the status of your outage here.

