How to register your child for SPS Day Camp

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is now taking applications for the SPS Day Camp.

The camp is designed to help parents whose work schedules won’t allow them to be home with their children as they learn remotely. The fee-based program will provide schooling and child care for SPS students grades K-6.

Unlike Express, the district’s current child care center that operates with extended hours, the camp will only be open for six to seven hours a day.

READ: Spokane Public Schools details child care options for families and staff

Each site will be open to a maximum of 40 kids and four staff members. Because of limited enrollment availability, parents should register their child quickly. You can do so HERE.

