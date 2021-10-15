How to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season

by Matthew Kincanon

If you and your family are planning to get together during the holidays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on minimizing COVID-19 risk and keeping everyone safe.

The holidays are always important times for kids and families. However, because the risk of spreading COVID still exists, there are some things you can do to celebrate safely.

Some ways to prevent spread include:

Getting vaccinated to protect those who are not eligible to get the vaccine, such as young children.

Wearing well-fitted masks when indoors regardless if you’re vaccinated or not, especially in high transmission indoor settings.

Avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Not attending if you are sick or have symptoms.

Getting tested if you have symptoms.

If you plan to travel, consider delaying travel until you’re fully vaccinated or follow the CDC’s travel page.

If you’re not fully vaccinated and need to travel, follow the CDC’s domestic travel or international travel pages.

Those with weakened immune systems may not be fully protected, even if they’re vaccinated, and should take precautions.

Don’t put a mask on kids younger than 2-years-old.

You can find their full guidance here.

