How to manage COVID from your own home

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people are testing positive for COVID daily. Some of them end up in the hospital, but many are fighting off this virus from their own home. Our team did some digging to find out the best way to curb those COVID symptoms and heal as quickly as possible.

There are certainly some things people can do to make themselves feel better if they’ve caught COVID but ultimately, time and isolation are going to be essential in getting better safely.

Dr. Deb Wiser, Chief Clinical Officer for CHAS Health said, “Often times when I am seeing patients that are suffering from multiple issues, including COVID, they kind of want to know what they can take.”

In this case, less might be more.

“The reality is there are some things that can be helpful but there’s a tendency to kind of overdo what people want to put in their bodies,” Dr. Wiser explained.

Our bodies are built to fight viruses, including COVID, and we don’t want to interfere with that process too much. For those who are at a slightly higher risk, you can monitor your blood pressure and oxygen. For most adults, a healthy level will fall between 95 and 100.

“If one of these oxygen monitors shows it going lower and continuing to go lower, that would be a time to consider getting evaluated,” Dr. Wiser said.

Beyond that, there are a few more ways you can practice self-care while on the mend:

Make you do have COVID (either through an at-home test or through a clinic test). Consider the possibility of a false-negative if you have multiple symptoms that are consistent with COVID. Isolate for 10-days & make sure you have good airflow within your home. Hydrate. Drink plenty of fluids. Many COVID symptoms cause you to lose fluid. Also, get as much nutrition as you can handle. You can take Tylenol/ibuprofen to ease the discomfort of your symptoms if necessary. Just remember, this isn’t going to shorten the disease, it will simply make you feel better. Time and rest! Listen to your body.

While you’re taking it easy in isolation, consider your mental health, too. Dr. Wiser encouraged,

“Isolate physically and not isolating socially. People who get COVID and are stuck at home 10 days in a room, by themselves, they really have a hard time emotionally,” Dr. Wiser encouraged.

This is the time to take advantage of your electronics to stay connected mentally!

If symptoms get progressively worse, rather than getting better, then it’s time to get professional care. As you’ve likely heard before, prevention is key – and that’s particularly important with this virus.

