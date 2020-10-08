How to maintain your mental health as the pandemic continues

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prioritizing mental health is a must during the pandemic.

Kathryn Anderson, a family therapist with Providence Sacred Heart, says there are three ways you can help do that.

Name it: Anderson says it’s important for you and your kids to talk out what you’re feeling. It’s good to name tohse emotions, rather than expecting each other to feel happy all the time.

When you are feeling sad, it’s good to express it, so it will help you process it.

Rock the basics: Try to get back into normal routines. Anderson says it’s good to have stability, consistency and predictability.

You should also take care of your body, to help with your emotions. Stay away from screens from time to time, as well.

If your kids are feeling angry, try to understand them. These years of their life normally mean hanging out with friends, but they can’t do that right now.

“Parents, I want you to cut your kids a little bit of slack, as well. They have amounts of stressors and unknowns on their shoulders, that frankly, none of us have experienced when we were their age. I want to celebrate effort rather than achievement right now,” Anderson said.

Empower yourself: To combat feelings of hopelessness or helplessness, find ways to help out in the community and contribute.

“It will help counter that internal despair and stress,” Anderson said.

RELATED: Report: 1 in 4 women considering leaving workforce, downshifting careers due to pandemic

RELATED: Mental health concerns grow as pandemic grinds on

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.