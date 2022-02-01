How to identify and report phone, email scams impersonating Avista

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — You don’t want to fall victim to fraud.

That’s why Avista customers should continue to be on the lookout for scammers who pretend to work for the company.

These scammers are trying to get personal information from customers and they’ll try it in many forms.

Every now and then, Avista will send an email out to its customers, warning them about scammers that duplicate or “spoof” the company’s logo and contact information.

According to Avista’s website, scammers pretending to work for them will often threaten to disconnect your service and request immediate payment, typically through a prepaid cash card.

Some scammers can show up on your doorstep, demanding attention to a past due bill or entry into your home or building.

But Avista says door-to-door scammers aren’t as common. Phishing and phone scams are the ones to worry about.

PHONE SCAMS

Phone scammers try to cheat you out of your money by getting your personal information to commit identity theft.

Be wary of scam callers who say they’re from Avista and warn you that your account is past due, that there is a problem and an immediate payment is needed.

They’re typically aggressive and tell you your power will be disconnected otherwise.

Spoofing technology can also disguise the call as an “800” number that belongs to Avista.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be an Avista representative — demanding immediate payment, using high pressure tactics, or asking for your confidential information — end the call immediately.

You’re also asked to take down the number and call Avista to report it. They will work to disconnect it.

EMAIL SCAMS

Email scammers will try to get your personal information and commit fraud.

These scams are visually convincing as they use Avista’s logo and create emails that look like they’re really from the company.

You’ll want to pay close attention to the email address before you do anything.

If something looks off, do not open the email, don’t respond, don’t click on any links or attachments.

Don’t provide any personal info whatsoever.

Feel free to contact Avista if you’re ever suspicious about a call or any form of communication.

Customer service representatives can verify if it’s actually Avista.

For more information on different types of scams, see Avista’s official website.

