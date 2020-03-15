How to help your child cope during a viral outbreak

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

With all the news surrounding coronavirus, it’s easy to see the impact it’s having on society, but do we ever stop to think how word of the viral outbreak might be impacting our kids?

Multicare released a chart specifically designed to help children cope with the outbreak.

The chart breaks down possible reactions kids might have based on their age, and then gives examples to how parents can help.

For instance, if your child is between the ages of 6-12, health officials say they could react by showing irritability, maybe even withdrawing from peers.

So, how can you help?

By showing patience and reassurance, mostly. The chart also encourages you to talk to your kids, encourage exercise, household chores, and maintain structured family routines as much as possible.

You can view the full chart HERE.

