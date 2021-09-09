How to help Afghan refugees coming to Spokane

by Matthew Kincanon

Courtesy of City of Spokane Twitter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of Afghan refugees are expected to come to Spokane and a local organization is looking to the community to help them.

World Relief Spokane is preparing to welcome and support hundreds of refugees recently evacuated from Kabul.

The U.S. fully withdrew from Afghanistan in August as the Taliban captured Kabul, forcing people to flee the country.

The City of Spokane said on Twitter that 200-300 more refugees are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Help support Afghan refugees who will be arriving in our community. @WRSpokane has already helped several families from Afghanistan the past few weeks and expect 200-300 more in the coming months. Visit their website for information on how to get involved. https://t.co/G9ArqEcjnq pic.twitter.com/Py2KIqdaQe — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 9, 2021

Here’s how you can help Afghans recently relocated to Spokane:

Volunteer: This would include serving a host family, setting up a new apartment, serving as a Good Neighbor volunteer, or other ways.

Advocate: Using your voice to try to influence politicians to expand protections for refugees.

Build welcome kits: These are basic household items people would need as they start their lives.

Donate: Money will directly go to supporting refugees.

You can learn more about how to help Afghan refugees here.

RELATED: World Relief Spokane preparing to support 200 Afghan refugees

READ: Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

RELATED: ‘There is no hope for us’: Local family fears for the future of Afghanistan, everyone left behind

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.