How to get the latest info about school closures and delays delivered straight to your inbox

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A winter storm is moving into the Inland Northwest Wednesday night, bringing the possibility of widespread school closures.

Whether it’s a full closure or just a two-hour delay, it is crucial that families be prepared. That is why the 4 News Now team has created an email that will deliver that crucial information right to your email inbox.

All you have to do is subscribe in the form below. Once schools begin to report their closings, we’ll compile them and send them your way.

