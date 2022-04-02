How to download the 4 News Now weather app

Your Monday could be very wet and windy.

A stormy day is in the forecast and we want to make sure you’re prepared by downloading our weather app.

It’s a little different than the one you might have been used to. We updated it at the end of February. Don’t worry, it offers an array of improvements to help you stay up to date on the forecast.

You’ll still find the basics like the 24-hour forecast, the 7-day forecast and interactive radar. But wait, there’s more.

There’s an alert system that will send information straight to your phone if there’s a weather watch or warning in your area.

You’ll also find our latest video forecasts, a link to sign up for our weather newsletter “The Brainstorm,” and even a place to submit your weather photos directly from your camera roll.

All you have to do to get the new app is head to the app store on your iOS or Android device.

If you had the old version of our weather app, all you need to do is give it a quick update.

RELATED: A few weekend showers before a strong storm Monday – Kris

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.