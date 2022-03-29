How to decode the emoji drug code

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sometimes, emojis have hidden meanings much more sinister than what’s on the surface.

For example, emojis can be used to represent certain drugs, becoming a new slang of sorts for dealers and users. Most emoji combinations are obscure, and some are dangerous.

This reference guide is intended to give parents, educators, and caregivers a better sense of how emojis are being used in conjunction with illegal drugs.

Fake prescriptions pills, commonly laced with deadly fentanyl, are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to almost anyone with a smartphone.

You can view more on the dangers of counterfeit pills on the DEA’s website here.

These emojis reflect common examples found in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigations. The list is not all-inclusive and the images are a representative example.

