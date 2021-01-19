Here’s when and where you can get your COVID vaccine in WA

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shortly after the state released a tool telling people their eligibility to be vaccinated for COVID-19, it crashed.

The Washington State Department of Health urged people to be patient on Monday, saying too many were eager to visit the Phase Finder site at once, prompting a backup.

WOAH! So many Washingtonians are visiting our #CovidVaccine Phase Finder tool that we're getting reports that it's crashing for some folks. If you're struggling to get through, keep trying. Maybe take a break and come back a bit later. https://t.co/Yk63Dd2axK #COVID19 — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 19, 2021

It comes as no surprise people want to know where they stand in line for the vaccine. Governor Jay Inslee announced Washington’s readiness to move forward to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan on Monday. He also expanded the eligibility age to include everyone 65 and older, saying people at that age are at heightened risk for dying from the virus.

The new guidelines still leave many in the dark as to when it will be their turn, which is where the Phase Finder tool comes into play. But how does it work?

The site walks you through a series of questions, like where you live, how old you are, and whether you’re able to work remotely during the pandemic.

Once you answer those, it will tell you your eligibility to receive the vaccine. Say you’re in your 20s, have no pre-existing health conditions, live alone, and are currently working from home. The website will take your contact information with the promise to get ahold of you when your turn comes. The latest updates to the site will also provide information as to where you can be vaccinated.

CLICK HERE to start the process.

Additionally, Inslee announced the Spokane Arena has been chosen as a mass vaccination site in eastern Washington. That site could be open as early as next week. LEARN MORE

