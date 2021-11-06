How to check road conditions across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– We weren’t kidding when we said “November is Snow-vember” for the Inland Northwest.

Some mountain passes and higher elevation areas are seeing snow come down already.

If you’re traveling you’ll want to see what’s happening on the roads before you head out.

Here’s how to check road conditions:

Washington:

Idaho:

Check online

Call 511

Montana:

Check online

Call 511

If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. That starts with getting snow tires and giving your car a good check-up before winter fully arrives. It also means having an emergency kit in your car if you run into trouble.

