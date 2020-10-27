How to check ballot status, fixing a ‘challenged’ ballot

SPOKANE, Wash. — One week before Election Day, more than half of registered voters in Spokane County have already returned their ballots.

If you’re one of those folks, you can track it online now at votewa.gov.

Enter in your information, then find ‘Ballot Status’. At the bottom, it will show up as ‘Accepted’ or ‘Challenged’.

Challenged basically means that it has been rejected and your ballot status should tell you the reason why.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: Where to return your ballot and how to track it

The Spokane County Elections Office says ballots are being challenged and rejected mainly for these reasons:

However, if it’s because you don’t have the mailing envelope, the elections office will have no way to notify you and your vote won’t be counted at all.

When it comes to signing your mailing envelope, as long as your signature hasn’t changed drastically, it should be accepted.

The key is for it to have the same characteristics, but it doesn’t have to match exactly.

“We’re looking for things like speed, and slant and slope and height,” said Spokane County auditor Vicky Dalton. “There’s a whole long list of characteristics that we’re looking for. So you have to get pretty far away from your standard signature in order for it to not match.”

The Spokane County Elections Office will send you a letter with instructions on how to fix your challenged ballot.

Wait for that letter, respond with the required information and get the letter back to them by Nov. 23.

If you need a mailing envelope, you can go to the Spokane County Elections Office until Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Spokane Arena will replace the elections office as a voter services location on Monday, Nov. 2 and on Election Day.

RELATED: Spokane County to have three voter services locations open by Election Day