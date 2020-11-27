How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Inland Northwest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Small Business Saturday is an annual push to shop local for holiday gifts and it is more important this year than ever before.

Local, small businesses are being hit hard due to pandemic restrictions. A study from American Express, which created the annual holiday, found that 64 percent of business owners feel the holiday is crucial this year.

And shoppers feel the same way, too. A Google survey found 66 percent of shoppers plan to shop more at small businesses this year. The American Express study also found 88 percent of people feel an obligation to support local businesses because of the obstacles many have had to overcome during the pandemic.

So, how can you shop local here in the Inland Northwest?

Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and all of the cities in between are full of local businesses and Live Local INW has made a large effort to feature them all in one place.

The online marketplace features area businesses, as well as the products and services they offer.

Beyond just buying gifts, another great way to support local shops and restaurants is to follow them on social media and share their posts for others to see. Leaving a Google or Yelp review can also be helpful.

Do you have a favorite local business? Let us know about them here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.