How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to get started on your holiday shopping list, and what better way to do it than shopping local this weekend?

Small Business Saturday is a yearly push for people to eat, drink and shop at small, local businesses. Typically, Small Business Saturday is held the weekend after Thanksgiving.

From Spokane and Coeur d’Alene to all of the cities in between, there are many local businesses you can support.

You could pick up all of your quirky stocking stuffers at Boo Radley’s. What about browsing the aisles of Auntie’s or Atticus for the book lovers in your life? There are so many ways you can support local businesses this weekend.

If you’re looking for a little more information before you go, the Live Local INW online marketplace features area businesses, as well as the products and services they offer.

While you’re out shopping, keep an eye out for wallets from Numerica Credit Union. On Saturday, the credit union will drop 300 wallets around Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley. Each wallet will have four $25 gift cards to a locally-owned, small business. There will be $30,000 worth of gift cards available on Saturday. All you have to do is look around while you shop locally.

