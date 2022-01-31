How to celebrate Lunar New Year in Spokane

by Erin Robinson

Vincent Yu - staff, AP People purchase Chinese New Year decorations at a market to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will hold its first official Lunar New Year celebration in decades.

Lunar New Year, which is typically celebrated in China and other Asian countries, is a holiday tied to the lunar calendar. This year’s holiday falls on February 1.

According to History.com, Lunar New Year began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors.

Spokane’s United We Stand will be hosting this year’s celebration, marking the first celebration in Spokane in 89 years.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 5 at the Riverfront Park Central Plaza. 4 News Now’s Nia Wong will be MC-ing the event and all are invited to attend.

Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. There will be Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks and live cultural performances throughout the day, followed by a sparkling fireworks show at 8 p.m. to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

There will be lots of giveaways, including chances to win free carrousel rides, Spokane Chiefs tickets and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

The event is free for all ages and the first 500 people will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for the new year.

