How to celebrate Juneteenth in the Inland Northwest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Though it started in Texas, Juneteenth is a celebration held across America, including here in the Inland Northwest.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is celebrated each year on June 19 to commemorate the day when black slaves were legally freed in the United States. It occurred two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was ratified.

The majority of U.S. states, including Washington and Idaho, recognize it as a state holiday or state holiday observance.

With COVID-19 still in the mix, this celebration will look a little different this year.

A demonstration will be held in Riverfront Park at the Big Red Wagon from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 19, hosted by Renee White, who has organized several weeks of peaceful protests in downtown Spokane.

Additionally, the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition will hold a virtual celebration on Facebook and YouTube. They will hold a panel discussion called ‘Chains! to Change? Where do we go from here as a community?‘ Afterward, up-and-coming group The Amplification of the Black Voice will share their arts—including spoken word, dance, singing and hip hop.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.