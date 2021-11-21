How to book an appointment for your COVID-19 booster

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types are now available for everyone 18 and older in Washington and Idaho.

The expansion comes after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

People who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster six months after their second dose.

Adults 50 and older or those 18 and older living in a long-term care facility should get a booster dose

Those 18-49 may get a booster dose

Everyone 18 and older who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot two month after getting vaccinated.

“We want people to be as safe and as healthy as possible. Expanding booster eligibility to all adults will further protect families, especially as we gather for the holidays,” said Washington Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “We know COVID-19 vaccines work, and boosters further increase immunity and protection. If you are 18 or older, and enough time has passed, I strongly encourage you to get a booster dose.”

How to book an appointment for your booster dose

Booster shots are available at most pharmacies. Appointments can be booked online or by calling.

The following have announced they have booster doses available:

Vaccine appointments can also be found by clicking here or calling your primary care provider.

