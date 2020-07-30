How to access Spokane Schools’ parent webinar discussing the upcoming school year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will hold its third parent webinar on Thursday evening to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.

The webinar begins at 6:30 p.m. and is accessible on Zoom.

TONIGHT: Our third webinar to discuss plans for the 2020-21 school year starts at 6:30 p.m. Watch for information about the fall: https://t.co/zILaXZn33E pic.twitter.com/inoldhKiJ5 — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) July 30, 2020

Spokane Schools laid out tentative plans last week for when students return to school in the fall. As it stands, students in grades K-4 will attend school every day of the week. Grade 5 and 6 students will likely go to school on an alternative schedule. Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule.

Parents who aren’t comfortable with their child returning to school will be given a full distanced learning option. You can learn more HERE.

