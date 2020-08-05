How Spokane County voted in the primary election
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — More than 83,600 ballots were counted in Spokane County during Tuesday night’s primary election.
The first round of votes show a voter turnout of around 25 percent and more ballots will be counted in the coming days.
Below are results showing how Spokane County voted in the race for U.S. Representative, as well as other state executive positions.
U.S. Representative – District 5
- Chris Armitage – 12,047
- Brendan O’Regan – 1,768
- Stephen T. Major – 5,990
- Dave Wilson – 21,855
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers – 38,383
Rep. McMorris Rodgers led the overall race and will advance to the November general election. Dave Wilson follows in second in the intitial count. Chris Armitage, who gathered more than 12,000 votes, recently dropped out of the race, but ballots had already been printed.
Governor
- Alex Tsimerman – 90
- Phil Fortunato – 4,129
- Ryan Ryals – 132
- Leon Aaron Lawson – 1,713
- Henry Clay Dennison – 126
- Tim Eyman – 5,531
- Liz Hallock – 432
- Goodspaceguy – 357
- Omari Tahir Garrett – 357
- Don L. Rivers – 806
- Martin L. ‘Iceman’ Wheeler – 247
- Raul Garcia – 9,412
- Tylor Grow – 70
- Winston Wilkes- 20
- Brian R. Weed – 146
- Thor Amundson- 200
- Gene Hart – 507
- William (Bill) Miller – 85
- Matthew Murray – 383
- Dylan B. Nails – 96
- Cameron M. Vessey – 50
- David W. Blomstrom – 26
- Anton Sakharov – 683
- Craig Campbell – 102
- Nate Herzog – 226
- Cregan M. Newhouse – 59
- Ian Gonzales – 183
- Cairo D’Almeida – 267
- Elaina J. Gonzalez – 252
- Jay Inslee – 35,923
- Joshua Freed – 8,182
- David Voltz – 51
- Joshua Wolf – 96
- Loren Culp – 11,367
- Richard L. Carpenter – 325
- Bill Hirt – 199
The majority of voters in Spokane County who voted in the governors race voted for incumbent Jay Inslee. In Spokane County, he led with 43.32 percent of the vote, while statewide he led with 52 percent. Loren Culp followed in second with 13.71 percent of votes in Spokane County. Meantime, Culp also remains in second statewide with just under 17 percent of the vote.
Attorney General
- Matt Larkin – 21,111
- Mike Vaska – 5,041
- Brett Rogers – 15,623
- Bob Ferguson – 38,824
Spokane County predominantly went for Bob Ferguson, the incumbent in the race for Attorney General. Ferguson has held the position for a handful of years, but is followed by Matt Larkin in the race. In Spokane County, Ferguson led with 48 percent of votes, while Larkin held 26 percent. Statewide, Ferguson also led over Larkin 56 percent to 23 percent.
State Treasurer
- Duane A. Davidson – 43,358
- Mike Pellicciotti – 36,179
One race where Spokane County’s vote drastically differed from statewide trends was in the race for state treasurer. Spokane County gave more votes to incumbent Duane Davidson. However, statewide results show Davidson trailing behind Mike Pellicciotti by nearly 10,000 votes.
To find a full list of election results from Spokane County, click here.
To find a full list of statewide election results, click here.