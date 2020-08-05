How Spokane County voted in the primary election

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — More than 83,600 ballots were counted in Spokane County during Tuesday night’s primary election.

The first round of votes show a voter turnout of around 25 percent and more ballots will be counted in the coming days.

Below are results showing how Spokane County voted in the race for U.S. Representative, as well as other state executive positions.

U.S. Representative – District 5

Chris Armitage – 12,047

Brendan O’Regan – 1,768

Stephen T. Major – 5,990

Dave Wilson – 21,855

Cathy McMorris Rodgers – 38,383

Rep. McMorris Rodgers led the overall race and will advance to the November general election. Dave Wilson follows in second in the intitial count. Chris Armitage, who gathered more than 12,000 votes, recently dropped out of the race, but ballots had already been printed.

Governor

Alex Tsimerman – 90

Phil Fortunato – 4,129

Ryan Ryals – 132

Leon Aaron Lawson – 1,713

Henry Clay Dennison – 126

Tim Eyman – 5,531

Liz Hallock – 432

Goodspaceguy – 357

Omari Tahir Garrett – 357

Don L. Rivers – 806

Martin L. ‘Iceman’ Wheeler – 247

Raul Garcia – 9,412

Tylor Grow – 70

Winston Wilkes- 20

Brian R. Weed – 146

Thor Amundson- 200

Gene Hart – 507

William (Bill) Miller – 85

Matthew Murray – 383

Dylan B. Nails – 96

Cameron M. Vessey – 50

David W. Blomstrom – 26

Anton Sakharov – 683

Craig Campbell – 102

Nate Herzog – 226

Cregan M. Newhouse – 59

Ian Gonzales – 183

Cairo D’Almeida – 267

Elaina J. Gonzalez – 252

Jay Inslee – 35,923

Joshua Freed – 8,182

David Voltz – 51

Joshua Wolf – 96

Loren Culp – 11,367

Richard L. Carpenter – 325

Bill Hirt – 199

The majority of voters in Spokane County who voted in the governors race voted for incumbent Jay Inslee. In Spokane County, he led with 43.32 percent of the vote, while statewide he led with 52 percent. Loren Culp followed in second with 13.71 percent of votes in Spokane County. Meantime, Culp also remains in second statewide with just under 17 percent of the vote.

Attorney General

Matt Larkin – 21,111

Mike Vaska – 5,041

Brett Rogers – 15,623

Bob Ferguson – 38,824

Spokane County predominantly went for Bob Ferguson, the incumbent in the race for Attorney General. Ferguson has held the position for a handful of years, but is followed by Matt Larkin in the race. In Spokane County, Ferguson led with 48 percent of votes, while Larkin held 26 percent. Statewide, Ferguson also led over Larkin 56 percent to 23 percent.

State Treasurer

Duane A. Davidson – 43,358

Mike Pellicciotti – 36,179

One race where Spokane County’s vote drastically differed from statewide trends was in the race for state treasurer. Spokane County gave more votes to incumbent Duane Davidson. However, statewide results show Davidson trailing behind Mike Pellicciotti by nearly 10,000 votes.

