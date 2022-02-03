How snowflakes get their shapes

SPOKANE, Wash.– The snow on Wednesday night around Spokane was like out of a postcard. It was light, fluffy, with big flakes.

Sure we've seen snow this winter, but's its been quite some time since the last instance at our office. Plus we thought tonight's variety is especially fluffy and ethereal thanks to cool temperatures over the region. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RrlLiUTWQZ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 3, 2022

The question is: why isn’t it always like this?

Lab experiments through the decades have shown that snowflakes form different shapes in response to different temperatures and humidities. Because water molecules bond together in a hexagonal shape, most snowflakes start their lives as a little hexagon plate of ice. As the snow crystal falls through different regions of temperature and humidity within the clouds and on its way to the ground, its growth pattern will change and create a unique crystal structure. No two are alike!

While no two snowflakes are the same, we can classify them into a few different categories based on the temperature and humidity they grow in. The big, fluffy crystals that fell on Wednesday around Spokane are called dendrites. These are the classic snowflakes you drew or made paper cutouts of as a kid. Experiments found that they only grow like this in a narrow temperature range around 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 Celsius).

Any colder and the lack of moisture keeps the flakes as simple plates or rods. Any warmer and you get wet plates, rods, or needles. The more moisture in the atmosphere, the bigger and more “branched” the dendrite crystals will be.

Lo and behold, the Spokane weather balloon launch from Wednesday evening shows a few thousand feet where temperatures were in the dendrite growth zone. While temperatures may have been in the 20s on the ground, it’s where the snow is forming that gives the snowflakes their shape.