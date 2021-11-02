How should Spokane Co spend COVID relief funds? Here’s how to share your thoughts

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is asking for community feedback on how to spend economic relief funds.

Spokane County is expected to receive about $101 million as part of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

The Board of Commissioners is working to come up with a strategy for distribution of these funds.

As part of that effort, the Board has created an online survey for people and businesses to share ideas and recommendations on how to prioritize the eligible uses of these funds.

“This is a one-time opportunity for our county,” Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Josh Kerns said. “We need to get this right. We must strengthen our community with these dollars and the best way to do that is through getting our economy back on track. The Spokane County Board of Commissioners want input from every corner of the County.”

