How police identified a rape suspect 18 years after the crime

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

PULLMAN, Wash. – Court documents detail the horrific crimes an Elk man is accused of committing nearly two decades ago.

Kenneth Downing, 47, was arrested at a Spokane job site Thursday on charges stemming from two cold-case rapes out of Pullman.

Downing is accused of breaking into homes and raping women on two different occasions between 2003 and 2004.

Police were able to identify Downing as a suspect because of genetic genealogy tools. DNA left at the scenes of the crimes matched DNA from Downing’s family tree.

The first allegation against Downing involved a woman who lived on SE Water Street. According to court records, she was asleep when she heard a noise upstairs. A man entered her room carrying a flashlight and pointing a black gun at her.

She told police the man seemed agitated and told her to stay where she was. He asked about other people in the house and she said there was one other person present.

The suspect walked her through the house looking until she admitted it wasn’t true. She told police he forced her downstairs at gunpoint and repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her.

Once he finally left, she drove herself to the hospital to get a rape exam.

A few months later, two different women reported being victims in a similar situation. They came home after being out of town to find items in their house moved around.

One woman went to the bathroom and saw a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun.

He reportedly chased her while her roommate grabbed a knife, but the suspect then pointed his gun at her.

Court records show the suspect forced them into a bedroom at knifepoint. One victim offered to cooperate with him if he promised not to rape the other woman. He agreed.

Court records show he tied that woman to a chair while he raped the other. When she broke free, he tied her to a bed.

The suspect ultimately left and the two women went to the hospital for rape exams.

In both cases, evidence was collected and submitted for DNA testing. Semen was collected and sent to a crime lab.

Eighteen years later, there was a match.

In 2020, Pullman Police received a grant from the Department of Justice to use Identifinders, an organization that uses genetic genealogy tools, to identify Downing’s family tree.

More recently, they were able to match it to the specific genetic code collected from DNA at the scenes of both rapes.

From there, Downing was identified as the primary suspect. He was booked into the Whitman County jail on four counts of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

