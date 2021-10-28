How much is too much Halloween candy?

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids all over the country will flood the streets this weekend in search of candy.

But how much Halloween candy is too much?

Colleen McMeen, a dietitian from MultiCare, has some recommendations to help parents keep kids safe while also allowing them to enjoy the holiday.

McMeen says “don’t take away the candy.” Halloween is just one night and celebrating can give kids a feeling of normalcy this year.

“If we all ate like every day was a holiday, that’d negatively influence our health, but for Halloween or other holidays, there’s no need to count grams of sugar or number of candy bars,” she said.

One way to let children indulge in the festivities is to allow a few days of treats before going back to their regular snacking and meal patterns.

McMeen said in most cases, kids will be over all the sugary treats on their own in just a few days.

She added that when parents control their child’s eating habits too tightly, it can jeopardize a child’s ability to internalize their own food choices in healthy ways that will benefit them later in life.

