How much is an Olympic old medal worth?

How much is an Olympic gold medal worth?

It’s every Olympic athlete’s dream to bring home the gold.

While landing the top spot on the podium can feel priceless, the price tag on the medal might have you doing a double-take. That’s because they’re not actually made out of solid gold.

In fact, there have only been two times that the gold medals were completely made out of gold. Olympic records show that was during the 1904 St. Louis games and the 1908 London games. The tradition to give out medals only started at the 1904 games.

So, what are they made of?

Mostly silver and some gold. The medal’s core is made of about 92.5-percent silver. There are only about six grams of gold in the medals and it’s all part of the outer shell.

Silver medals are only made up about 92.5 percent silver, and bronze medals are mostly copper.

As of Feb. 4, 2022, the price of gold was $1,808.00 an ounce and the price of silver was $22.62 an ounce. The Olympic gold medal weighs about 556 grams. Using those calculations, the price tag on a gold medal is a whopping $750.28.

However, there is no price for winning big and representing your country.

