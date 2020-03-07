How much do you really know about the coronavirus? We hit Spokane streets to find out

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

Coronavirus is the top story around the world… but how much do you actually know?

Common misconceptions seem to be spreading just as fast as the virus itself.

COVID-19 is all over the news and your social media feed. So how much do people in Spokane actually know about the virus? We met strangers on the street to find out.

True or false: There is evidence that pets can spread coronavirus.

Some said ‘true.’ Others weren’t so sure.

When it comes down to it, there’s no evidence that dogs or cats can spread the virus to humans. Some people in China have put masks on their pets, but health officials say that does no good, and may cause stress on the animals.

The next question: True or false? It is safe to receive a package from an area where the virus has been reported.

We spoke to two people who said ‘false.’

The truth? You can’t get the virus from opening a package from China.

Health officials say the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands. If you do think you’re coming down with coronavirus-like symptoms, make sure to call your doctor.

