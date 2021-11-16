How money from Biden’s infrastructure bill will be used in Washington

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $1 trillion is going to transportation needs throughout the country, including right here in the Inland Northwest.

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act on Monday, which will be used to improve highways, bridges and roads.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the money could not come at a better time. The agency is worried about resiliency and safety for drivers on the highway.

“I think really, what we need is a robust and continuous program that lets us get caught back up,” said Mike Gribner, WSDOT Eastern Region Administrator.

In Spokane County alone, around $350 million is needed for current bridge repairs and they rely on federal funding for maintenance.

“We know it’s going to increase the amount of money that we get from federal partners, and we’re quite excited about that,” Gribner said.

Biden had to cut back on his original proposal in order to get bipartisan support. Something that was not cut was wildfire funding in Washington.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says a historic $39 million is coming to the state for wildfire mitigation.

Franz plans to use the money to treat forests and improve community resilience.

In the coming weeks, Biden will travel the country to sell his bill to the American people and let them know how it could help the country compete in 21st-century transportation.

“How I see this particular conversation around the federal package, is it provides us the ability to worry less about what we have and a little bit more about where we’re going,” Gribner said.

WSDOT and the Department of Natural Resources are hopeful investing now will lead to long-term benefits to keep the public safe on the road and during wildfire season.

