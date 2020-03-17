How Meals on Wheels is serving seniors during a pandemic

Closing silver cafe sites, getting seniors signed up for home delivery

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — With seniors at a higher risk of infection for COVID-19, the Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels has made some slight changes to how it operates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GSC Meals on Wheels will close its 12 silver cafe locations by Friday in order to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines. When meal recipients showed up for dinner Monday evening, GSC Meals on Wheels had them sign-up to have their meals delivered directly to home.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in Washington, GSC Meals on Wheels will continue delivering hot meals each day to its seniors. However, in the event that the organization is short on volunteers to make its daily delivery runs, Meals on Wheels can deliver seven frozen meals once per week. Because GSC Meals on Wheels delivers to all corners of the county, this is a service some seniors already take advantage of.

Anyone interested in volunteering to deliver meals to seniors is asked to call GSC Meals on Wheels at 509-924-6976 to get signed up for a training orientation.

