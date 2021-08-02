How does the smoke look like at your house? Submit your photos here

by Erin Robinson

Smoke is here and it’s sticking around.

Air quality has dipped into the “unhealthy” range for most cities, with “hazardous” conditions in the towns closest to the wildfires.

What does it look like at your house? Submit your photos below.

