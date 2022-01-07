How do districts determine when to cancel or delay school

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Road conditions made it hard for students and staff to get to class Thursday.

Spokane Public Schools delayed classes by two hours. Other districts like West Valley, East Valley, Central Valley, Mead and Cheney canceled school altogether.

SPS also announced it’ll be delaying school by two hours Friday.

West Valley School District Superintendent Kyle Rydell said there’s a lot that goes into making the decision to cancel school.

“You look through the eyes of your sidewalks– your roads. In our case we have 573 staff members, so safely making it to school, our 3,400 kids safely making it to school. So you’re weighing all of these options at the same time, and trying to make the right decision,” he said.

Rydell said they also collaborate with other school districts such as Spokane Public Schools, East Valley, Central Valley, and Mead on days like Thursday.

They start driving roads between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to get a good look at the road conditions.

“Really assess the situation, and then start with a delay and so we start with a delay as our first protocol then we continue to monitor, and this morning it did not change in fact it got worse in some situations,” Rydell said.

Rydell said when the team makes the decision to delay or cancel school they stick with it, although it can be a tough decision.

“These aren’t easy decisions we never want to cancel school. We want to keep our students and our staff in those buildings in a routine, and so when weather delays or cancelations it affects more than just our 575 staff members. It’s the parents it’s the community that also is impacted,” he said.

The district will be back at it Friday assessing the roads and weighing the options.

