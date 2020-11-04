How did the Inland Northwest vote in the 2020 Election?

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2020 Presidential Election is still too close to call nationally, but with results coming in from Washington and Idaho’s elections offices, we have a better idea of how the Inland Northwest voted this cycle.

Washington

A far cry from 2016’s—and even 2012’s— deep blue/red divide, 2020’s map looks a lot paler owing to nearly 50-50 voting across the far west counties, Central Washington counties and Eastern Washington. Counties like Chelan, Kittitas, Okanogan, Yakima and Klickitat, all of which were swept by Donald Trump in 2016 and were mostly red in the 2012 election, are now split down the middle.

Out of 16,500 votes cast in Walla Walla County, Joe Biden won by just 43 votes.

Spokane County went to Donald Trump, who edged out 49-percent of the vote to Biden’s 48, and Whitman County went to the former Vice President with 53-percent of the vote.

Counties west of the Cascades turned out as expected, although several of the far western counties—Grays Harbor, Mason, Pacific and Clallam—actually flipped back to blue after going to Trump in 2016.

Idaho

Astonishingly, or perhaps not astonishingly, Idaho’s electoral turnout county-to-county has barely changed colors in the last eight years. The blue counties are the usual suspects—Blaine and Latah. Overall, the map has likewise gotten paler compared to the previous election, though nowhere near as much as 2012.

Donald Trump still overwhelmingly swept most of the counties, with relatively close contests in Valley, Ada and Bannock counties. It is worth noting that Shoshone County has become decidedly red over the last two elections, as it used to be one of the close-split counties.

