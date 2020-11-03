How did the Inland Northwest vote in previous elections?

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The 2020 Election is just a day away, with record-breaking voter turnout across the Inland Northwest bound to make an impact on the vote—but how did Washington and Idaho vote during the 2012 or 2016 Election?

2012 Election

Washington went to Barack Obama in the 2012 Election, with him earning the majority of the vote in most western counties except Lewis County. Clallam, Skamania, Clark and Wahkiakum were closely contested, with either candidate earning 49-percent to their opponent’s 48-percent.

Whitman County was closely contested as well with Romney earning 50-percent to Obama’s 47-percent. Spokane County went to Romney, who earned 115,285 votes (52-percent).

In Idaho, most of the state voted for Mitt Romney, save for Blaine and Latah counties—the latter being fairly close at 50–45. Blaine was much more clear-cut with a 59–39-percent vote going to Obama.

2016 Election

Washington went to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but county-to-county the voter makeup changed drastically. Many previously blue counties went to Donald Trump, including Grays Harbor, Mason, Pacific and Cowlitz.

Clinton also won Whitman County with 8,146 votes (47-percent), and Trump won Spokane with 50-percent of the vote—interestingly, over 10,000 less people voted in Spokane during the 2016 election.

Votes remained almost identical in Idaho from the 2012 Election, with only Blaine and Latah counties going blue. Teton County went to Trump but was closely contested, with Trump winning 44-percent of the vote to Clinton’s 43-percent.

