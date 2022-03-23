How did Gonzaga University get its name?

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Gonzaga Bulldogs are on their way to their seventh consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

With the national attention, we wanted to take a moment to let people know how to pronounce it: Gon-zag-a, where the ‘zag’ rhymes with ‘bag.’

The university is named after St. Aloysius Gonzaga, an Italian Jesuit saint.

Gonzaga Univerity’s website said when Father Joseph Cataldo founded the school in 1887, it seemed fitting to name the new school after his fellow Jesuit and fellow Italian.

The Zags are the number one overall seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. They’ve been to every March Madness held since 1999.

The team will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:09 p.m. on March 24. The game will be aired on CBS.

