How Congress is supposed to certify the Electoral College

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

Wednesday in Washington D.C. was supposed to be a ceremonial day inside Congress where the Electoral College votes are transmitted to the capitol, opened, and then accepted by the House of Representatives and Senate.

Normally this process takes 30-45 minutes most electoral years. On occasion you will see some drama. In 2016, Representative Maxine Waters objected to the Electoral College votes, but there was not a Senator who would join her.

We haven’t seen anything like this since 1876 when the Electoral College vote became very controversial. There were several irregularities when multiple states had not certified their results. At that point in history the country was still healing from the Civil War and northern troops were still occupied in much of the South.

“There was a consorted effort by southerners to intimidate and disenfranchise black voters. So there was a lot of controversy in some of these states and so some of the states didn’t certify their electoral college votes,” said Cornell Clayton the Director of the Thomas S Foley Institute at WSU.

Clayton says the objections that took place Wednesday from the Republicans are all about a Civil War happening within the party and who controls the party after President Trump leaves office in two weeks.

In terms of the Capitol Building Clayton says we’ve never seen anything like this since the War of 1812 when the British took D.C. It also holds a very sentimental feeling for those who have worked inside throughout history. There have been small incidents including a group of Puerto Rican nationalists that shot at members of Congress in 1954, but nothing like we saw today.

