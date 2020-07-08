How businesses and customers are responding to the first day of ‘No Mask, No Service’

SPOKANE, Wash. — No mask, no business. Tuesday is the first day of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s mask mandate. If you’re not wearing a face covering, Washington businesses must turn you away.

Governor Inslee put the rule in place in hopes of decreasing the number of people testing positive for Coronavirus.

4 News Now spent some time at local businesses to find out if people are taking the rule seriously.

Tuesday afternoon, most people were wearing a mask. However, specifically speaking to how strict the rules are at each business, it depended on what you’re walking into. Big box stores like Safeway, Costco, Trader Joe’s – those companies are really making sure no one gets through their front doors unless you have a face covering.

“So far, it’s been pretty well adhered to and embraced by most of the community,” said Grove Ayers, general manager at Northtown Mall.

At shopping malls, the entrances don’t have greeters like you’d find at a grocery store. Instead, they have mall security walking around, reminding people to wear a mask, and that it’s required.

“It’s usually – oh, I left my mask in my car. Oh, okay – go out and get it. A few people have come in and they don’t have their mask. They don’t have a way to have a mask. For those kinds of exceptions, out public safety department provides them with a mask,” Ayers said.

At River Park Square, they also provide masks. They said their security team is also actively scanning for people around the mall not wearing a face covering.

“Talk to them one on one to see what is going on, if there are medical conditions, but unfortunately right now, it is the mandate that businesses have to enforce those policies,” said Rita Koefod, director of marketing at River Park Square mall.

The majority of stores inside the malls are being strict with the mandate. You may get in the mall without a mask, but it won’t get you far, depending on where you’re shopping.

“We have a lot of different types of merchants. So obviously, dining, you’re going to see a variance,” Koefed said.

Shopping malls ask that you do you part, so they can stay open and keep people working.

“Be good neighbors and be good citizens, and keep our local economy going,” Ayers said.

River Park Square also sells branded reusable mask for $2. Your $2 is actually a donation. The money from the reusable masks go to Second Harvest to help feed hungry families in our community. You can find them at the Guest Services counter, it’s the same place you would go to get information or pay for parking.

