Idaho House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Thursday approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school.

The House voted 52-18 to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve.

Backers said the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also said bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Opponents said the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren’t rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children. They also said gun-carriers have no obligation or duty to try to protect children.

Opponents also said that local school districts already have the ability to authorize school workers to carry a gun on school grounds.

Law enforcement agencies and school organizations opposed the legislation.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.