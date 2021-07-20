Structure fire smoke visible from I-90 near Medical Lake interchange

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Smoke from a structure fire can be seen along I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange.

Firefighters from Spokane County District 3 have responded to the area on Westbow Rd. and are working to get the fire under control. The circumstances surrounding how the fire started have not yet been made public.

People driving in the area are asked to be cautious as the smoke is fairly thick.

