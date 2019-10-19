House fire displaces Spokane Valley family, no one injured

It took firefighters just under 10 minutes to extinguish a fire at a Spokane Valley home early Friday morning.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the house fire near E. Upriver Drive and N. Argonne Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front door and living room window. People inside were originally blocked by fire in the living room, but were able to escape using a secondary exit.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely, but a cat did not survive.

Residents were alerted to the smell of smoke while sleeping and woke up to find their living room engulfed in fire.

A majority of the home suffered damage, but firefighters do not have an estimated cost of damage yet.

