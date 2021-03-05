Hotel Indigo’s Magnolia American Brasserie reopens under Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hotel Indigo has been open since July last year, but it’s seen its share of ups and downs since then.

It had a great three months until Magnolia American Brasserie, the restaurant that largely supported the hotel, had to shut down.

While the hotel fared well on its own, occupancy was slower than usual in the winter months.

The ‘stay-cations’ they hoped local residents would book wasn’t happening like they thought it would — and the restaurant couldn’t adapt to the ‘open air’ guidelines.

Now that restaurants can open at 25% capacity, Magnolia American Brasserie is back as of Feb. 26.

From ribeye with wild mushrooms to chicken piquant and wedge salad and baguettes, the restaurant is thriving as a place for hotel guests and downtown visitors to come in and have dinner.

Located at 110 S Madison St. and First Ave., it is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, see the Facebook page.

