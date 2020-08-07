Hotel Indigo open for bookings and business in downtown Spokane

HOTEL INDIGO OPENS FOR BUSINESS

SPOKANE, Wash. — The historic Otis Hotel in downtown Spokane is now open as the new Hotel Indigo.

After more than a decade and millions of dollars in renovations, the hotel is open for business as of late July.

Because of it’s historic significance as the Otis Hotel, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

To keep the history alive, some of the history still lives on in the designs, which can be seen in the new restaurant, Magnolia American Brasserie, the bar and the business center of the hotel.

Hotel Indigo Spokane has 108 guest rooms and rates vary by season. The hotel is also pet friendly!

Check-in is at 3 p.m. and check out is at 11 a.m.

For more information on Hotel Indigo Spokane and to book your stay, visit the website.

