HOT weather on the way! -Kris

Dare I say it? There was a little touch of FALL in the air this morning! If you’re not ready for that yet, there’s heat wave in the forecast to cure your late-summer blues. The warming trend kicks off Friday, with blue skies, sunshine and a high back up in the lower 80s. That’s just about average.

Temperatures continue to jump through the weekend. We will be in the 90s on Saturday, and possibly into the triple digits by Monday. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for most of the Inland Northwest will go into effect on Saturday morning and continue through Tuesday evening.

The weather will begin to cool slightly toward the end of next workweek, however, temperatures will likely remain at least a little above average through the end of the month.