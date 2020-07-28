Hot weather not slowing down in the Inland Northwest -Nikki
Here is your local weather forecast for July 28, 2020.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat streak continues, and it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 28.
Today will be hotter than yesterday by a few degrees. Yesterday, we saw temperatures in the mid 90s in Spokane. Today, we can expect temperatures in the upper 90s. Many cities will get very close to triple digits. Expect sunshine and blue skies all day long. That is a trend we are expecting for the next week.
Moses Lake, Omak and Lewiston are the hottest cities today. All three will be in the low 100s. Coeur d’Alene will get temperatures in the mid 90s. In Spokane, upper 90s.
There is a Fire Weather Watch until 9 p.m. tonight. When you have low relative humidity, high heat and a breeze – you get high fire risk. Please be mindful of fire prevention. Know your burn restrictions.
The Heat Advisory issued yesterday at noon is still in effect. The advisory will stay in place until 8 p.m.
Hottest temperatures will be Thursday, when we peak at 102 degrees in Spokane.
HEAT SAFETY:
- Drink water, stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)
- NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws
- Make sure pets have plenty of water
- If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon
