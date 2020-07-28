Hot weather not slowing down in the Inland Northwest -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat streak continues, and it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 28.

Today will be hotter than yesterday by a few degrees. Yesterday, we saw temperatures in the mid 90s in Spokane. Today, we can expect temperatures in the upper 90s. Many cities will get very close to triple digits. Expect sunshine and blue skies all day long. That is a trend we are expecting for the next week.

Moses Lake, Omak and Lewiston are the hottest cities today. All three will be in the low 100s. Coeur d’Alene will get temperatures in the mid 90s. In Spokane, upper 90s.

There is a Fire Weather Watch until 9 p.m. tonight. When you have low relative humidity, high heat and a breeze – you get high fire risk. Please be mindful of fire prevention. Know your burn restrictions.

The Heat Advisory issued yesterday at noon is still in effect. The advisory will stay in place until 8 p.m.

Hottest temperatures will be Thursday, when we peak at 102 degrees in Spokane.

HEAT SAFETY: