Hot today, thunder tonight – Mark

Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

It’s going to be sunny and hot today with a front moving in tonight that will continue over the weekend.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Very warm for all areas today.

Fri Highs[1]

Saturday we are about average with clouds building from the west in the afternoon.

Fri Tomorrow Highs[1]

Saturday will see more clouds and cooler. Sunday in the 60s with scattered showers possible. Monday will be the main day of rain, then warming next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.