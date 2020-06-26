Hot today, thunder tonight – Mark
It’s going to be sunny and hot today with a front moving in tonight that will continue over the weekend.
Very warm for all areas today.
Saturday we are about average with clouds building from the west in the afternoon.
Saturday will see more clouds and cooler. Sunday in the 60s with scattered showers possible. Monday will be the main day of rain, then warming next week.
