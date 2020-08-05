Hot today, cooler and windy Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Wednesday!

It will be sunny and hot today with clouds moving in overnight.

Wed Day Plan[1]

Expect above average temps for the state with light winds through the day.

Wed Highs[1]

Low humidity and winds are firing up and has forced a Fire Weather Watch. Watch for blowing dust Thursday for the central sections of the state.

Tue Fire Wx Wtch[1]

Conditions will be cooler and calmer tomorrow afternoon as the front moves into Canada.

Wed Thurs Highs[1]

Thursday will be a transition day as a cold front rolls over us. Cooler with showers and gusty winds. The weekend looks great with cool and calmer conditions.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.