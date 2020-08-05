Hot today, cooler and windy Thursday – Mark

Welcome to Wednesday!

It will be sunny and hot today with clouds moving in overnight.

Expect above average temps for the state with light winds through the day.

Low humidity and winds are firing up and has forced a Fire Weather Watch. Watch for blowing dust Thursday for the central sections of the state.

Conditions will be cooler and calmer tomorrow afternoon as the front moves into Canada.

Thursday will be a transition day as a cold front rolls over us. Cooler with showers and gusty winds. The weekend looks great with cool and calmer conditions.