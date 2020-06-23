Hot today and all this week – Mark Peterson
Welcome to the hottest day of the year so far!
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with late afternoon clouds.
Above average and sunny weather is exepcted across the state, with some areas reaching nearly 100 degrees.
Wednesday will continue to be hot, but expect some clouds.
80s continue all week with a cool down and chance of showers for Sunday and Monday.
