Hot today and all this week – Mark Peterson

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to the hottest day of the year so far!

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with late afternoon clouds.

Tuedayplanner[1]

Above average and sunny weather is exepcted across the state, with some areas reaching nearly 100 degrees.

Tue Highs[1]

Wednesday will continue to be hot, but expect some clouds.

Tuewednesdayhighs[1]

80s continue all week with a cool down and chance of showers for Sunday and Monday.

Tueplanning7day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.