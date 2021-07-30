Hot through Saturday, but a big break comes Sunday – Mark

Happy Friday!

We are into this heatwave, but relief is coming.

Today will be sunny and hot throughout the rest of the day, with temperatures creeping up into the triple digits.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

An excessive heat wraning is in place

Triple digits are sticking around through Saturday

A big cool down comes on Sunday

Possible and much-needed rainshowers could be on the way

Here’s a look at our Excessive Heat Warning. It remains in place for most of central and eastern Washington through Saturday.

Starting Sunday, we cool way down. We’ll see mid 80s Sunday and Monday with some showers possible. We stick in the high 80s and low 90s through mid-week next week.