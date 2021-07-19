Hot temperatures and possible thunderstorms for our work week – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis,
Posted:
by Katerina Chryssafis
SPOKANE, Wash. – Get ready for another hot start to our work week. Temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits across the Inland Northwest.

Our high temperature in Spokane is expected to reach 99 degrees. It’ll be sunny and hazy with wind coming from the southwest between 5-8 mph.

We have a chance to see a few thunderstorms across the region starting overnight Monday through Wednesday. We could see new fires starting from lightning strikes as well as the potential for rapid fire spread. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect overnight Monday until Wednesday afternoon.

It looks like those hot temperatures are going to last for the foreseeable future. We’ll cool down ever so slightly Wednesday and Thursday before warming up into the 90s once again.

