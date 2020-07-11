Hot summer weather: here for one day only -Kris

The warmest weather of the season is on the way for Saturday! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. This warming trend won’t last long. A strong, but dry cold front will bring breezy conditions late Saturday and into Sunday. It will also drop our temperatures almost 15 degrees for Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly warm through next week, but will remain just a little below average, which is in the lower to mid 80s.