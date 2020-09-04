HOT start to the holiday weekend

It’s the “Unofficial End of the Summer Season” and, appropriately, temperatures will soar to near record highs for the start of the Labor Day Weekend. Friday will likely be the hottest day of the forecast. With a high in the mid 90s, temperatures will flirt with the record of 96° set back in 1988. It will be a sunny and dry day with light winds.

Saturday will also be hot, but winds will pick up as a dry front passes through the region. That will cool things down just a little for Sunday. Expect a sunny day with a high right around 90°. That’s still almost 15 degrees above average. The temperature will drop more dramatically for Labor Day. The passage of a stronger disturbance could also bring windy conditions for Monday. Plan on temperatures in the 80s, and possibly even in the 70s next week.